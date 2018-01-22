Renaissance Tackles Human Trafficking in 'Russian Transport'

× Expand Ross Zentner

Renaissance Theaterworks continues its 25th season with Erika Sheffer’s 2012 play, Russian Transport, a potent exploration of human trafficking told through an engrossing family drama. The script is awash with humor, intrigue and generally outstanding storytelling, making it all but impossible not to take a hard look at the very hard subject matter.

The Friday night preview effectively presented the story, which centers on a Russian immigrant couple living in Brooklyn with their two teenage children. Family dynamics are contentious at rise—the children bicker constantly, while the parents hold widely divergent perspectives on the ethics and personal valuation of wealth, and the importance of their children speaking Russian. It isn’t until Uncle Boris arrives from Russia, however, that things really take a turn for the worse.

Under Laura Gordon’s direction, a fine ensemble of actors brings the story to life. April Paul shines in the role of 14-year-old Mira, as well as several young Russian girls being sent unknowingly into the world of sex trafficking. She gracefully differentiates her characters, delivers solid dialect work and creates compelling portraits of very young women confronting the darkest aspects of our society. Max Pink plays her overstressed elder brother, caught in the selfishness of youth, while simultaneously struggling under burdens no young person should bear. As their parents, Elizabeth Ledo and Reese Madigan are engaging sparring partners, each with viewpoints that, although perhaps unthinkable to a privileged American ear, become increasingly understandable as context develops. Mark Puchinsky’s Boris is rivetingly vile, the ultimate self-serving муда́к wrapped in the guise of a charming, well-traveled intellectual.

Production choices are strong throughout. Of particular note are the scenic and lighting designs by Jason Fassl. Most of the action takes place in an elegantly constructed interior of the family’s home. The space has an intensely lived-in feel, replete with the everyday objects and decorations of a rich family life in which beauty and betrayal constantly coexist. The lighting is understated and naturalistic with a few pointed breaks into artistic commentary on the subject matter.

The production overall, while chilling, is one every Milwaukeean should see. Renaissance addresses the close-to-home topic of modern slavery with all the sensitivity and directness we have come to expect from this fine company.

Through Feb. 11 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit r-t-w.com.