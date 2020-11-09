Renaissance Theaterworks Asks ‘Belonging’ in Three Short Plays

× Expand Courtesy of Renaissance Theaterworks Artistic Director Suzan Fete

Who belongs? Where do we fit in? And how do we find our way in this journey called Life?

All questions many of us ask ourselves, particularly in this Age of Pandemic, given the isolation. At Renaissance Theaterworks, Founder and Artistic Director Suzan Fete is giving viewers—via Zoom—three different perspectives in Belonging. The 70-minute production of three short plays also connect in others ways, given the choice of playwrights and techniques used.

“All three are written by playwrights of color and all three playwrights use magical realism to tell their stories,” Fete explains. RTW is collaborating with the Outer Loop Theater Experience which will create special and mixed reality effects for the series. And in its efforts to give voice to playwrights of diverse backgrounds and heritage, RTW is donating a portion of the proceeds to the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin’s efforts to end racism.

The three shorts in Belonging feature:

All of the Everything by Alayna Jacqueline. Directed by Jamil Mangan with actors Chike Johnson and Malkia Stampley. Everything explores the devastation brought by police violence against black people.

Poof! by Lynn Nottage. Directed by Marti Gobel with actors Melody Betts and LaChrisa Grandberry. When a housewife comes to the end of her rope, she doesn’t expect her husband to spontaneously combust. Now she has a pile of ashes on the floor, and a life to reclaim.

The Winged Man by José Rivera. Directed by Melanie Queponds with actors Leslye Martinez, Isabel Quintero, Ashley Rodriguez and Alexandro Zatarain. A young Latina bears the child of a mystical winged man in a lyrical play about home, hope and identity.

Given the challenge of mounting a virtual production, there’s also all the artists and staff involved in making Belonging happen. “Oh boy, Yes, this is quite the challenge!” points out Fete. “Belonging has three directors, eight actors, five designers, three stage managers, a virtual stage manager and a virtual technical director. Fortunately, we also have a great production manager; Bailey Wegner to coordinate and wrangle all of it!”

Given the social distancing and quarantining of today’s world, Fete emphasizes that it’s critical to “come together” now, even if it’s through a computer screen. “The need to feel connected is stronger than I can ever remember,” Fete points out. “Because of shelter-in-place and the cancellation of so many in-person events and all of the COVID craziness, we are all experiencing feelings of isolation.”

But, within that isolation, Fete sees a way for audiences to connect with the theater—and one another—by viewing what these three playwrights have to say about our place in the world. As she adds: “All three plays are perfect little gems that attempt to define: “Who Belongs?”

Belonging features live Zoom performances on Dec. 4, 5 and 6. In addition, the production will be available On Demand, Dec. 9-20. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.r-t-w.com/shows/belonging/ after November 15. For more information call the Box Office: 414-291-7800 or visit: www.r-t-w.com

