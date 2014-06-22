Renaissance Theaterworks’ BRINK!

In order to keep theater fresh, it’s absolutely essential to establish new works that continue to evolve with audiences. Of course, it’s absolutely essential that these voices represent a diversity of perspectives otherwise the contemporary stage is merely reflecting shadows of the past.

Renaissance Theaterworks is doing its part to develop new works by new voices with its BRINK! A New Works Movement. Last July, Renaissance solicited for new play submissions from women playwrights in the Midwest. When submissions closed, they had 29 plays submitted from writers spanning seven states. Renaissance put together a group of people to select two of the seven for development. This coming July through August, each of the two plays will get an intensive week-long workshop that will allow the playwrights and opportunity to work with directors and actors as the work on the scenes and enter a creative dialogue.

The selected plays are The Griots by Gwendolyn Rice and Parts of Speech by Janet Burroway. This August two plays will be presented in staged readings in the Second Floor Cabaret of the Broadway Theatre Center. Rice’s play will be read on Aug. 18. Burroway’s will follow on Aug. 19. For more information, visit Renaissance online.