Renaissance Theaterworks Postpones Fall Schedule

× Expand Photo courtesy of Renaissance Theaterworks

To cope with health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, local theater groups, along with the rest of the entertainment industry, have been forced to cancel in-person performances, leading to lost revenue and an uncertain future.

However, for these groups and others, technology has enabled the show to go on.

Suzan Fete, Artistic Director at Renaissance Theaterworks

Suzan Fete, artistic director of Renaissance Theaterworks, believes that the health and safety of cast and audience members is of the utmost concern when deciding to stage a performance these days. “As with all theater groups across the country, the median age of our patrons is 55,” she said. “People just don’t feel safe going into a theater right now.”

Due to the pandemic, the Renaissance fall schedule for in-person performances has been postponed. “Muthaland,” written and performed by Minita Gandhi and directed by Lavina Jadhwani, will run January 8 through January 30, 2021. “Actually,” written by Anna Ziegler and directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr, will run March 12 through April 4, and “The Cake,” written by Bekah Brunstetter and directed by Jenny Wanasek, will run June 26 through July 18. The three plays explore timely themes of sexual consent, body image, religious differences, family, and cultural heritage.

Like many other theater groups, Renaissance has opted for a virtual format for its annual Br!nk Play Festival, which showcases the works of Midwestern women playwrights. This year’s festival will take place September 9 through 13 and will feature two playwrights, Rachel Bykowski and Jordan Ramirez.

Bykowski’s “28 Light Years from Now” explores women in the military against the backdrop of World War II and the Vietnam War, while Ramirez’s “To Saints and Stars” examines how science and religion drive a wedge between a lifelong friendship.

Fete said that Renaissance will have “a backup plan” for future performances that cannot be held due to COVID-19 concerns, including staged readings on virtual platforms such as Zoom.

She remains optimistic about the future of Renaissance. “I think we’ll weather the storm. We’re small enough that we can be pretty nimble,” Fete said. “There is solace in the fact that everyone is in the same boat.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Visit http://renaissancetheaterworks.com/ for more information about Renaissance Theaterworks and its upcoming schedule.

To read more articles about Milwaukee's theater scene, click here.

To read more articles by Catherine Jozwik, click here.