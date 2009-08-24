RENT returns and More From Broadway

×

A couple of bits of Broadway news todaya classic ‘90’s musical returns to Milwaukee just a few months after a local community theatre group did an outstanding job of bringing a home-grown production of it to the stage and a chance for aspiring local talent to perform with Broadway stars.







Neil Berg’s Singing With The Broadway Stars



Broadway singers often have the option of going on the road for a kind of a stage-2 of their careers. You’ll sometimes find them booked in the suburbs performing show tunes in places classy out of town places like the Wilson Center in Brookfield. Next month, Composer and lyricist Neil Berg makes it to the University of Wisconsin at Parkside for a performance/competition evening he’s touring the country with. The idea is this: in addition to a group of people from Broadway performing classic show tunes, local aspiring singers have a chance to perform in the show. People from all over the area are encouraged to submit a friend request to the concert series on Myspace Faceebook, or Youtube. Then they can submit a 90 – 120 second audition video and application to the website. (You've read that correctly. You have no longer than two minutes to make an impression.) Auditions must be submitted by September 11th. Then, on September 22nd, Singing With The Broadway Stars will perform at UW-Parkside. The shows panel of judges will choose two winners and 10 runners-up for the local show. For more info, visit the Singing With The Broadway Stars’ Website.





RENT comes to the Marcus Center







Just this morning, the Marcus Center Announced that the touring Broadway production of RENT will be returning to Milwaukee to perform at Uihlein Hall November 24 – 29. It’ll be interesting seeing the touring Broadway production so recently after having seen the Greendale Community Theatre production of it, which I felt had a kind of honest emotional center to it not found in a fully polished professional production. When the touring Browadway production was here a few years ago, it had come to the Milwaukee Theatre. This time around, it will be in a considerably different atmosphere. I’ve always felt that Uihlein Hall has a much deeper atmosphere than the Milwaukee Theatre for a number of reasons. This could aid the touring Broadway production considerably.