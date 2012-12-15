The Rep Artisan Holiday Craft Fair

×

The Milwaukee Rep has the kind of production budget that can afford to have talented people working on some really beautiful items for the stage. The costumers and scenic designers and such who work to make aRep production look so convincing are also apply themselves to work offstage and once per year, the Rep showcases their work in a sale that celebrates their talents.

The Milwaukee Rep Holiday Craft Fair runs from noon to 7pm on Sunday, December 16th . Those scheduled to be a part of the show include:

Props Crafts Artisan Sarah Kirkham, showcasing leather goods and handmade books.

Properties Painter and Graphic Artist Jill Lyons selling repurposed recreations.

Scenic Artist Shannon Mann selling pen and ink drawings.

Jewelry by long- time Rep Costumer Rey Dobeck

Properties Crafts Artisan Anna Warren selling felt and embroidered goods.

There are others featured as well. It's an opportunity for the Rep promote itself while promoting the talent that works for it.

The sale takes place on Gallerie M of the Intercontinntal Hotel just a few paces from the Milwaukee Rep box office.