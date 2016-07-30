Rep Kids’ Auditions for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Once again The Milwaukee Rep is looking for kids to perform in its long-running annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater. They’re looking for children all over the state to perform in the show, which is being directed and adapted for the stage by Milwauke Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements. Several roles are available including Tiny Tim.

The Rep is looking for kids ages 5 to 17. Auditions will be held on Aug. 13 beginning at 10:00 p.m. at theMilwaukee Repertory Theater on 108 E. Wells St. All young performers must arrive by 10:00 a.m. and should be prepared to sing 30 seconds of their favorite Christmas carol. They hsould alos be prepared to participate in a brief dance and movement audition.

Those interested in participating in the rehearsal should RSVP by email to acckidssm@milwaukeerep.com. For further information, visit the Milwaukee Rep’s Tumblr page for the auditions.