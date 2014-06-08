The Rep Looking For Appropriately Dickensian Kids

The Milwaukee Rep is once again looking for kids to perform in its annual production of A Christmas Carol. Auditions are just a couple of months away, but the deadline for applications is next month. From the press release:

“ Parents who would like their children to audition should send a separate photograph of each child, along with height, weight, age, clothing and shoe sizes, address and parent’s home and cell phone numbers as well as e-mail address to: Children Auditions; Milwaukee Repertory Theater; 108 E. Wells St.; Milwaukee, WI 53202. Children should also include a brief note telling the theater about themselves and why they would like to be in A Christmas Carol. All information must arrive at Milwaukee Repertory Theater by Friday, July 18. Submissions will only be accepted via mail. No e-mail or phone calls please. “

Auditions are held Saturday, August 2. Callbacks will be held that afternoon. No one will be seen without an appointment. A Christmas Carol rehearses Tuesdays through Sundays from Nov. 11 to Nov. 29 and performs Nov. 30 – Dec. 24 at the Pabst Theater.

For more information, visit the Milwaukee Rep online.