The Rep’s ‘Color Purple’

Time flies by—literally—in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 61st season opening production of The Color Purple , based on the widely acclaimed novel by Alice Walker. To be exact, 36 years zoom past (1911 to 1947) within the two hours and 45 minutes, including a 20 minute intermission. (Hint: keep both eyes on the hanging laundry and don’t blink to keep up with the passing of the years).

Marsha Norman’s adaptation doesn’t give much time for character development of the story of 14-year-old Celie, pregnant for a second time by her abusive stepfather, forced into a life of submissive servitude by the physically and emotionally violent Mister. Then there’s her loving sister, Nettie, who disappears from her life. The storyline is crammed full of subplots dealing with racial and gender discrimination and the all-too-timely issues of domestic violence and the power of redemption through forgiveness. Whew!

Artistic Director Mark Clements has assembled a first-rate cast that makes such a wonderfully joyful noise when they sing given the musical score of blues-ragtime-jazz-soul-gospel. Amy Hall Garner’s smart and sassy choreography ranges from sultry to high energy. There is a snap and shine to this intimate production that engages throughout, making excellent use of Todd Edward Ivins’ naturalistic sets, as well as the use of light and shadow to convey Africa and its inhabitants.

And while the “feel good” aspect of the musical gives us all a chance to breathe given the many weighty issues involved, it is the multi-talented ensemble of 34 actors that makes The Color Purple a vibrant celebration of the joy of survival and life. As the adult Celie, Zonya Love skillfully blends the art of domestic survival with a slowly burning fire of independence and desire to see stolen children and missing sister. Her voice is as powerful as it is emotional. She is the heart and soul of this production. And as the abusive husband, Mister, Nathaniel Stampley masterfully balances the deep-seeded insecurity of his cruelty with his own bloodletting of vulnerability.

There is much to admire here: Stephanie Umoh’s steady, loving portrayal of Nettie; Christina Acosta Robinson as the sultry, complicated singer Shug Avery; Gilbert L. Bailey II’s impish, Pharrell-like Harpo; and the resounding rolling thunder and boom of Bethany Thomas’ Sofia.

Time does indeed fly in The Color Purple , eventually circling back to where it all began. But for Celie and her family, time has promised and provided a new beginning.

The Color Purple runs through Nov. 2 at The Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Quadracci Powerhouse, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.