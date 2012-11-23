The Rep's Tradition Continues

It's such an enduring local holiday theatre tradition that it can easily get overlooked in the rush of theatre shows leading out of the year. The Miwaulee Rep's annual production of A Christmas Carol has grown to become one of the most reliable and inevitable hallmarks of the season.

Civilization will come and go. The human race will die out. Tens of thousands of years from now all the buildings in greater Milwaukee will have crumbled into dust. all that will be left of us will be the occasional bronze sculpture. . . and come November somewhere in what used to be the ruins of the great Pabst Theatre a rather large cast of various primitive bacteria and/or cockroaches will perform Joseph Hanreddy and Edward Morgan's stage adaptation of Dickens' holiday classic. It's just that eternal . . . just that inevitable.

Come be a part of a tradition that is sure to survive us all as The Milwaukee Rep returns to the Pabst Theatre once more for its annual production of A Christmas Carol. November 29th - December 24th. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490 or visit the Milwaukee Rep online.