The Rep Time Travels to the 1920s and '30s

More than eight decades ago, the Great Plains were in the harrowing throes of The Dust Bowl and Jim Crow laws gripped the Southern states. There are countless historical retellings and life stories from both circumstances and The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has chosen two productions that feature unique, emblematic figures during the 1920s and ’30s: John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men and Angelo Parra’s The Devil’s Music: The Life and Blues of Bessie Smith .

Of Mice and Men offers an exploration of friendship, loyalty and isolation during the early 1930s. Director Mark Clements says, “We are not seeking here to redefine this play, to give it a new context. What we are doing is serving this magnificent story in the best possible way we can. I would like to term it a purely deferential, respectful telling of Steinbeck’s story. This story has incredible redemptive qualities. There is as much to love in these characters as there is to mourn. I think both Jonathan Wainwright and Scott Greer are just going to be a treat for our audiences. These are performances I think people will remember for a long time, in the right way.”

Director of The Devil’s Music: The Life and Blues of Bessie Smith JC Clementz says audiences should expect from this production great music and storytelling. “Bessie’s story is such an interesting one and not many people know it,” he shares. “She came out of poverty to become one of the most influential musicians in America. She also was quite controversial—she spoke her mind and partied hard. If she was around today, TMZ would be following her everywhere. But at the same time, she was this amazing performer. And all of this is in the 1920s and ’30s where she was also dealing with racial prejudice. She would perform for white audiences, but she couldn’t even enter the same door as them.”

Clementz adds, “You do not need to be a blues or jazz lover to enjoy this show. This play explores a fascinating musician whose life story deserves to be told, and it contains amazing performances of the blues by two superb Broadway performers: Zonya Love (Bessie Smith) and DeMone (Pickle). People could relate to Bessie. She also had that ‘it’ factor. That is something she’s shares with Zonya, who is such a powerhouse performer both vocally and as an actor.”

Of Mice and Men runs Jan. 19-Feb. 21 at the Quadracci Powerhouse and The Devil’s Music: The Life and Blues of Bessie Smith runs Jan. 22-March 20 at the Stackner Cabaret, both located at 108 E. Wells St. For more information and tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.

Theatre Happenings:

n Renaissance Theaterworks presents Agnes of God by John Pielmeier, a contemporary murder mystery set within a secluded convent featuring a cast of three women including Milwaukee theater legends Laura Gordon and founding member of Theatre X Flora Coker. Show runs Jan. 22-Feb. 14 at the Broadway Theatre Center. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit r-t-w.com.

n Steel Magnolias , a classic comedy-drama about the bond between a group of Southern women who get their hair done at a Louisiana beauty salon, comes to Sunset Playhouse’s stage Jan. 21-Feb. 6. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com

n The Off-Book Players presents David Rimmer’s New York , a heartfelt, honest and at times humorous exploration of life after 9/11. The show runs Jan. 14-23 at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis. For tickets, call 262-409-7245 or visit offbookplayers.com.