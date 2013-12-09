Retro Comedy Night in Mid-December

×

It's already mid-December. This means many things to many people. For some of us, think back on the recent past and realize that it's already been 30 years since 1983. Granted, I was in grade school back then . . . but it's really been 30 years since then? Wow.

Milwaukee Comedy celebrates the comedy of the '70s and '80s with new comedy "based on old ideas." --its Retro Comedy Night. . . as with every installment in the series, next week's Retro Comedy Night will feature a staging of a classic retro sitcom. Also featured will be retro-minded stand-up from Damon Millard.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. The show takes place at the UC on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.