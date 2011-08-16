Retro Hip Begins September

While a pair of reasonably lost Tennessee Williams shorts from the early 20th century make their world premiere at the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre the first weekend in September, there are a few other stages that also have a sampling of some retro chic performances.

The MUTES are on Tenth

Silent Film-style sketch comedy group The M.U.T.E.S. take the stage of In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre on September 1st -3rd for a program they’re calling The Wayback Machine. It’s a show featuring all-new MUTES material IT’s an hour of comedy featuring classic characters from throughout history including Amelia Earhart, Bonny & Clyde and a special guest appearance by Raven Nevermore, of the Brewcity Bombshells as Mata Hari. The program will be emceed by Radio WHT’s Ira Hampton and feature the music of the Dick Satan Trio.

September 1 st – 3rd at the Tenth Street Theatre on 628 North Tenth Street. For tickets, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.

Dead Man’s Carnival in Hot Water

Can’t say that I know that much about this one, but it looks fun. Hipster pseudo-semi-goth circus group Dead Man’s Carnival The extent of my knowledge of the show is from the above poster found on the website and various posters I'd seen around KK. I love some of those names--“The Absinthe Minded Professors,” “Steam theatre Powered By Strings,” and a group of “Vaudeville Disk Jockey.” (I’m guessing that last one involves . . .wax cylinders? I dunno. Sounds cool, though. )

The event is being called a “Victorian Steampunk Ball.” It’s being held at Hot Water on 818 South Water.

For advance tickets to the Ball, visit Paypal.