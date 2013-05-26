The Return of Ellen Winters as Rosemary Clooney

×

Theatre is ephemeral. Things get staged. The vanish. Sometimes they come back. And sometimes they come back with cameras. A little while back in November of 2011, the Sunset Playhouse features Ellen Winters in The Girl Singer: A Tribute to Rosemary Clooney. Early this coming month, the show returns to Elm grove with a special performance video taping of the tribute to the recording artist. Ellen Winters returns in the show that features Clooney classics like "C'mon A My House," "Hey There," "Mambo Italiano," and "Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me."

Tickets for the taping are $15 for general admission and $10 for Sunset members. For ticket reservations, call 263-782-4430.