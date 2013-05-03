The Return of Missoula Oblongata (kinda)

×

Touring company Missoula Oblongata strolls through town periodically. The experimental nature of what they're doing never ceases to sound fascinating, though their performances can be kind of difficult to make it to what with limited exposure and/or advance warning of any kind.

And so it is that I'm happy to be able to mention this one some ten days in advance of its arrival. It's not exactly Oblogata . . . its a traveling group featuring people from Missoula Oblongata. It's . . . Der Vorführeffekt Theatre. The show in question is The 7 Person Chair Pyramid High Wire Act (a play)

Here's the description from the official announcement:

"In the wilds of Siberia, Charles Darwin goes off search of the Yeti. The Yeti (if she exists) enters a radio station’s dance contest, hoping to win an all-expenses-paid vacation to a place that doesn’t exist yet.

Darwin’s research companion—a little brown bat—falls in love with the radio station’s electromagnetic emissions—but how could that ever end happily? Meanwhile, Siberia’s caves are home to a secretive tribe of ropemakers—but their disintegrating family structure may cause their ancient craft to be lost forever. Through the lens of the real life allegory of the Flying Wallendas’ famous high-wire act, two performers on a tiny stage unfold Darwin’s laboratory, unfurl anatomic diagrams of the yeti, and try to tease out the difference between miracles and non-miracles.

Written by Donna Oblongata (member of The Missoula Oblongata, Wham City, and producer/director of the 2012 production Less Miserable).

Designed and performed by Donna Oblongata and Patrick Costello (visual artist extraordinaire and also a star of Less Miserable)

Directed by Sarah Lowry (member of The Missoula Oblongata)

The 7-Person Chair Pyramid High Wire Act is Donna Oblongata’s first original play independent of The Missoula Oblongata—made in collaboration with long-time collaborator Sarah Lowry, and the visual artist and performer Patrick Costello.

They will be performing in Milwaukee for one night only on MONDAY, MAY 13th, 2013!"

Great. SO there's advance warning on this one. They just don't know exactly where they're going to be staging this one. Further information will become available on the website of playwright Donna Oblongata.