It can be very, very difficult to tell exactly when it is that a zombie is “dead.” Last year Angry Young Men Ltd. announced that the 2014 Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show would be the last. Well...they’re back.

Those adorable puppets return to the Oriental Theatre this year to perform they’re beloved scene-for-scene re-enactment of George Romero’s classic horror film Night of the Living Dead . In the past I’d referred to it as a hipster puppet show. They replied by saying that they were doing this show before zombies were cool. They’re right. They’ve been doing this for years . The show really does go back a long way, which is why it wouldn’t have surprised me if last year was going to be their last time doing the show.

Thankfully for area audiences, the Angry Young Men (who, as I understand it by now aren’t particularly angry, are especially young and aren’t exclusively men) have decided to return to the classic puppet show.

The return of the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show takes place Oct. 29 at the Oriental Theatre on 2230 N. Farwell Ave. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. For ticket reservations, visit Landmark Theatres.com.