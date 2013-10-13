The Return of the Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show

×

"The Show That Would Not Die" returns to the Oriental Theatre this Halloween with another evening of zombie puppets as Angry Young Men Ltd returns once more. The remarkably sophisticated live parody of George Romero's classic (with puppets) returns for a very appropriate east side Halloween evening's performance on October 31st, 2013. The show starts at 7:30 pm,

Here's the trailer:

And just because it's in the public domain and it's such a classic, here's the original movie:

Prior to going to a Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show, it always pays to watch the original film because the puppet show is almost a scene-for-scene parody of the original. It's fun to see how Angry Yonug Men have mutated it for the benefit of a few puppets.

For advance ticket reservations, visit Landmark Theatres online.