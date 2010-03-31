The Return of the Nun

Continuing questions about priests, little boys and evident cover-ups by the Catholic church prompt questions about what the Pope may have known and when he may have known it . . . there was news just a little while ago that authorities were able to eliminate a Michigan-based Christian militia group plotting the violent overthrow of the U.S. Government. Welcome to Holy Week . . . perhaps now is as good a time as any to get a quick refresher course in the basics courtesy of Diana Carl-Alioto. Beginning April 8th the comic actress appears as Sister in Late Night Catechism at the Broadway Baby Dinner Theatre.

The longevity of the 14 year-old Catholic comedy speaks to a very sense of humor that a segment of the population has towards religion. The simplicity of the show, featuring comic lessons in Christianity by a woman playing a nun strongly works in favor of the show, which has been staged in every state in the U.S. and has also seen stages in the U.K. and Canada.

The classroom environment of the play is lightened here by the venue. A Catholic grade school classroom contrasted against a cozy dinner theatre environment should provide some much-needed distance from those who may consider themselves recovering Catholics. It's all nice and pleasant from a safe distanceeveryone can laugh at it all amidst the somewhat casual theatrical environment.

Diana Carl-Alioto stars in Late Night Catechism at the Broadway Baby Dinner Theatre April 8th - May 8th. Reservations can be made online @www.entertainmentevents.com or by calling (414) 212-5132.