The Return of the Phantom

With all of the local-produced stuff going on, it’s easy to forget that the bigger productions are casually rolling through the biggest stages. Yes, you’ve seen the ads for Phantom of the Opera, but they tend to blur into everything else that’s being marketed as entertainment over the course of the summer. Sometimes when something so obvious and ubiquitous is being marketed it’s easy to overlook that the marketing is actually advertising something.

Fear not, this isn’t some weird viral marketing campaign for something else altogether. The touring production of of Phantom of the Opera is, in fact, coming to the Marcus Center late next month and tickets are, in fact, on sale now. It’s one of the largest productions currently touring. There’s an orchestra of 52. There’s a big impressive chandelier that still manages to be dwarfed by the immensity of the one in Uihlein Hall. It’s the latest update on an old classic that still holds a lot of adoration after an unsettling number of performances.

Cameron Mackintosh’s latest iteration of The Phantom of the Opera runs July 23 to Aug. 3 at the Marcus Center’s Uihlein Hall. For more information, visit the show online.