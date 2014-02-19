A Return to Rep Lab

The Milwaukee Rep returns to its annual short play program for interns this coming March.
Here's a quick list of what to expect on Rep Lab this year:
" 27 Ways I Didn’t Say “Hi” to Laurence Fishburne by Jonathan Josephson
Directed by Artistic Associate JC Clementz (Directing Intern 2011/12)
Wandering by Langford Wilson
Directed by 2013/14 Directing Intern Emily Penick
A Midsummer Nite’s Dream by Rachel Claff
Directed by 2013/14 Directing Intern Frank Honts
The Other Woman by David Ives
Directed by 2013/14 Directing Intern Emily Penick
You’re Invited by Darren Canady
Directed by 2013/14 Directing Intern Frank Honts
Hamlet in Hiding by Rich Rubin
Directed by Literary Coordinator Leda Hoffmann (Directing Intern 2010/11)
L.A. 8 AM by Mark Harvey Levine
Directed by Literary Coordinator Leda Hoffmann (Directing Intern 2010/11)
Doors Closing by Mark Chrisler
Directed by Artistic Associate JC Clementz (Directing Intern 2011/12)
Title by Greg Allen
Directed by Artistic Associate Michael Kroeker (Acting/Directing Intern 2002/03 and 2003/04)
Devised Piece by 2013/14 Artistic Intern Ensemble
Directed by 2013/14 Directing Interns Frank Honts and Emily Penick "
This year's Rep Lab runs March 28th- 31st at the Stiemke Studio on 108 East Wells Street.
For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.