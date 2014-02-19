A Return to Rep Lab

×

The Milwaukee Rep returns to its annual short play program for interns this coming March.

Here's a quick list of what to expect on Rep Lab this year:

" 27 Ways I Didn’t Say “Hi” to Laurence Fishburne by Jonathan Josephson

Directed by Artistic Associate JC Clementz (Directing Intern 2011/12)

Wandering by Langford Wilson

Directed by 2013/14 Directing Intern Emily Penick

A Midsummer Nite’s Dream by Rachel Claff

Directed by 2013/14 Directing Intern Frank Honts

The Other Woman by David Ives

Directed by 2013/14 Directing Intern Emily Penick

You’re Invited by Darren Canady

Directed by 2013/14 Directing Intern Frank Honts

Hamlet in Hiding by Rich Rubin

Directed by Literary Coordinator Leda Hoffmann (Directing Intern 2010/11)

L.A. 8 AM by Mark Harvey Levine

Directed by Literary Coordinator Leda Hoffmann (Directing Intern 2010/11)

Doors Closing by Mark Chrisler

Directed by Artistic Associate JC Clementz (Directing Intern 2011/12)

Title by Greg Allen

Directed by Artistic Associate Michael Kroeker (Acting/Directing Intern 2002/03 and 2003/04)

Devised Piece by 2013/14 Artistic Intern Ensemble

Directed by 2013/14 Directing Interns Frank Honts and Emily Penick "

This year's Rep Lab runs March 28th- 31st at the Stiemke Studio on 108 East Wells Street.

For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.