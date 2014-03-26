Returning to Remount a Poetic Love Story

Inspired by Denis Glover’s “The Magpies,” a poem well known in playwright Gary Henderson’s homeland of New Zealand, Skin Tight explores the passionate and extraordinary love shared between Tom and Elizabeth. We are drawn into their relationship, reliving with them the journey of their marriage and learning each’s darkest secrets, deepest passions and heartbreaking truths along the way. Performed by Renaissance Theaterworks in 2004, the original cast—Leah Dutchin, Braden Moran and Eamonn O’Neill—and Director Laura Gordon return for a much-anticipated second run. 2004’s Skin Tight was Gordon’s first professional directing job and she says of revisiting the show, “We’re all ten years older. We’ve all lived and loved and lost in this past decade, which makes the work richer. Skin Tight is a memory play of sorts and now we all have shared memories of the piece, which also makes the work richer.”

Renaissance Theaterworks ’ Skin Tight runs April 4-27, at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. A pay-what-you-can performance will be held Monday, April 14. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit r-t-w.com.

Theater Happenings

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet has seen a plethora of variations both on stage and in film, and Off the Wall Theatre will add to the list of nonconforming representations with Dale Gutzman’s version featuring Marilyn White and Gutzman as the star-crossed lovers. Set in an Italian Retirement Home in the ’60s, a group of senior citizens and their friends decide to perform the famous story, with audience members invited as “guests” to the event (read: treated with Italian desserts and beverages). Off the Wall Theatre’s Romeo and Juliet will run March 27-April 6, at 127 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-484-8874 or visit offthewalltheatre.com.

In Tandem Theatre will hold three benefit performances of the popular rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar March 28-30, with most of the crew returning from its highly acclaimed run in 2012. A raffle and cash bar will be available throughout the performance weekend to help raise additional money for the theater. Shows will be held at the Calvary Church (“Big Red Church”), 935 W. Wisconsin Ave. For ticket information, call 414-271-1371.