Reviewing Dental Work

My busiest month for theatre reviews (some 17 in all) has emptied out into a relatively light month of seeing only 10 shows . . . but the nearly constant review schedule has had a strange effect on me:

. . . last week I finally got around to a long overdue dentist appointment . . . the hygienist who used to work on my teeth had been in the chorus for the Florentine Opera, which always made for an interesting visit . . . rumor has it that she has moved-on to Chicago.

There I was looking out at City Hall from a fully reclined dentist’s chair as a stranger busied herself cleaning my teeth , . . and I saw that her last name was clearly printed on a name tag that was in full view . . . her last name sounded familiar . . . and I realized that it was the same as the author of the old si-fi novel All My Sins Remembered . . . but there was probably no relation between her and him . . . any way . . . in the midst of her cleaning my teeth, I remember thinking about remembering her name and taking mental note of some of what she was doing . . . because there was a part of me that thought I would be writing a review of her performance later on . . . .

(weird)

17 plays in 30 days and I’m starting to review my dental hygienist. There are ten shows this month. I look forward to more breathing room to write other things.

Tomorrow: Further analysis of the predicament that the Astor Theatre/Brady St. Pharmacy finds itself in . . .