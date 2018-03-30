Revised Staging Lifts 'Les Mis' to New Heights

If the first few bars of a musical’s overture are greeted by a roar from the audience, chances are you’re sitting at a performance of Les Miserables, one of the longest-running hits in Broadway history. The national tour of Les Mis, as it’s called by millions of theatergoers, enjoys a five-day run on Sunday at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

Seeing Les Mis again after so many years always brings this reviewer back to her original viewing on Broadway. Some 30 years ago, Colm Wilkinson originated the leading role of Jean Valjean on Broadway, memorably marched his way into theater history. He had such an engaging, confident way of commanding the audience’s attention that all eyes focused on him throughout the three-hour spectacle. It wasn’t unusual for one to feel emotionally drained by the time the show ended.

For the uninitiated, Jean Valjean (a character created by novelist Victor Hugo) is sentenced to 19 years of prison for the relatively small infraction of stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s hungry child. The time is 19th-century France, and as the show opens, one is immediately transported to the prisoners’ dark, dirty world. It’s here where Valjean is freed by Inspector Javert, the man who would spend the rest of his life hunting for Valjean. Javert believes that people don’t change, and that it’s only a matter of time until Valjean returns to his criminal ways.

However, Les Miserables has a lot to say about themes such as redemption, sacrifice, passion and redemption. The strength of the human spirit is made of sturdier stuff than Javert would believe.

The musical’s epic themes incorporate many characters and myriad locations in a dark tale with more than its share of grief, loss and bloodshed.

Credit for this long-running show goes to Claude-Michel Schonberg and Herbert Kretzmer, who contributed the music and lyrics, with the original book by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel. Additional material was contributed by James Fenton. The original orchestrations are by John Cameron. The original was produced by Cameron Mackintosh.

As with many aging stars, Les Miserables was due for a makeover. This is the first time Milwaukee audiences have seen the restaged show, which opened on Broadway (after a long hiatus) and has been on tour for a couple of years. Several of these revised productions have played in Chicago.

Original devotees need not worry: the characters, context and spirit of Les Mis remain intact. The massive barricades no longer spin (a hallmark of the original production), but advances in technology create their own sense of wonder. New lighting, sound and projections create a more exciting sensation than found in the original. The more contemporary touches, if anything, make the show seem fresh and exciting. The new Les Mis emerges as a stunning butterfly.

However, the show’s epic storytelling wouldn’t soar into the musical stratosphere without a top-notch cast. Thankfully, the numerous actors tackle their roles with sensitivity and precision. As Jean Valjean, Nick Cartell triumphs in singing the tender ballad, “Bring Him Home.” Cartell caresses each note as delicately as one would stroke a dove. Although he doesn’t erase the memory of Colm Wilkinson, Cartell is vigorous and young. He seems more than capable of outsmarting his rival, the determined Javert (played by Steve Czarnecki on opening night).

The women are tremendous performers as well. Although Jillian Butler is as straight-laced as Cosette must be, more liberties are evident in her mother Fantine (Mary Kate Moore) and her childhood friend, Eponine (Emily Bautista). The final scene between Eponine and her secret love, Marius (Robert Ariza) now ends with an emotional kiss before Eponine transpires. By this time, Marius has already pledged his heart to the beautiful Cossette. He is basically clueless that Eponine’s constant teasing was her way of attracting his attention.

As the story unfolds, audiences are treated to other well-known tunes such as “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Lovely Ladies,” “One Day More” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?”

There are dozens of reasons to see Les Miserables. Those who attended were treated to an unforgettable evening.

Through April 1at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Milwaukee.