Rising Star Cabaret at the Sunset Playhouse

×

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove plays host to emerging talent next weekend as it presents its Rising Star Cabaret. The popular musical main stage show pairs high school students with professional singers and musicians to provide early stage experiences. This time around, they're bringing back 6 performers from previous shows with 2 new kids in a special fundraising performance. The group includes Katie Katschke, Thomas Kindler, Conlan Ledwith, Vanessa Libbey, Edward Pronley, Ryan Stajmiger, Erin Stapleton, and Eva Stokes.

Rising Star Cabaret runs June 20th 23rd at the Sunset Playhouse's Cabaret on 800 Elm Grove Road in Elm Grove, Wisconsin. For ticket reservations, call 262-782-4430 or visit the Sunset Playhouse online.