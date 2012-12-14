Over the River And Through The Woods In St. Francis

×

×

Soulstice Theatre will host another reader's theatre performance this weekend as it takes audiences Over the River And Through the Woods--a contemporary comedy by Joe DiPietro. If the name sounds familiar, that's because it is. Primarily known for work in musical theatre, the man wrote book and lyrics for I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change , The Art of Murder , which recently had a really good staging by In Tandem, Memphis, the touring production of which makes its away to the Marcus Center this month and the stage musical adaptation of Toxic Avenger from a few years back.

Over the River And Through the Woods finds a young New Yorker moving away for lucrative work on the West Coast. All of his grandparents invite a girl to meet him for dinner in hopes of getting him to stay. Kind of a cute premise that should work well in reader's theatre format, especially with DiPietro's ear for dialogue.

The performance is a fundraiser for Soulstice Theatre. Tickets are $18 and $16 for seniors and students. There is also the option of a Saturday night gala performance which includes an Italian dinner for $25.

The show runs December 13th, 14th and 15th at the Soulstice Theatre on 3770 South Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Francis. For more information, visit Soulstice online.