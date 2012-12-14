Over the River And Through The Woods In St. Francis

by

Soulstice Theatre will host another reader's theatre performance this weekend as it takes audiences Over the River And Through the Woods--a contemporary comedy by Joe DiPietro. If the name sounds familiar, that's because it is. Primarily known for work in musical theatre, the man wrote book and lyrics for I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change , The Art of Murder , which recently had a really good staging by In Tandem, Memphis, the touring production of which makes its away to the Marcus Center this month and the stage musical adaptation of Toxic Avenger from a few years back. 

Over the River And Through the Woods finds a young New Yorker moving away for lucrative work on the West Coast. All of his grandparents invite a girl to meet him for dinner in hopes of getting him to stay. Kind of a cute premise that should work well in reader's theatre format, especially with DiPietro's ear for dialogue. 

The performance is a fundraiser for Soulstice Theatre. Tickets are $18 and $16 for seniors and students. There is also the option of a Saturday night gala performance which includes an Italian dinner for $25.

The show runs December 13th, 14th and 15th at the Soulstice Theatre on 3770 South Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Francis. For more information, visit Soulstice online.