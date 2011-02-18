Robert Dubac's One Man Show At Marcus Center

×

Funnyman Robert Dubac hs been touring with a number of comic one-man shows over the years. Examples of his highly polished, exceedingly competent stand-up can be seen on his website.

The comedian brings his one man show The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron? Has met with critical and commercial success. Dubac’s entertaining, if not always terribly insightful observations on the “babble of the sexes,” has been translated into a number of languages. The very best bits of Dubac’s material hold a kind of conversational poetics that tread the space between traditional stand-up and something more clever and witty.

Dubac rolls through town February 17th through 20th at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall. For reservations, call the Marcus Center at 414-273-7206.