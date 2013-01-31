Robot Cabaret with Quasi Mondo

×

Quasi Mondo, Milwaukee Physical Theatre opens its next show on February 14th. Written and Directed by Brian Rott and Michael Guthrie, Robot Cabaret is something of a mixture of different work exploring the subject of robotics. Rott says the show has certain narrative elements to it, but it sounds as though the show is a return to some of the more experimental stuff that Quasi Mondo has been staging at The Milwaukee Fortress.

From the Facebook post:

"You interact with robots every day. Now see them act for you – and dance, sing, perform acrobatics and stand-up, contemplate the divine, fall in love and grow old. Celebrity-bots, familiar automatons and modern innovations will fill the stage for the sole purpose of your entertainment.

In a world where identities and lives depend upon technology, come see what robot culture reveals about human nature."

Sounds fun. And while robots and AI have gone from fiction to reality in various ways over the course of the past few years, Milwaukee stages have been somewhat silent on the plight of our plastic pals the robots. Siri has brought a charismatic pseudo-AI into everyone's pockets. Disney engineered a cute design for Douglas Adams' Marvin in a huge flop of a feature film. Haley Joel Osment and Jude Law made for suitably cute androids for Spielberg over a decade ago, but aside from a lame production of R.U.R. some time back, there really hasn't been a prominent robot-themed show on Milwaukee stages in recent memory. It's overdue. Thank you Quasi Mondo. Here's hoping this is good . . .