Rock of Ages Returns . . . again . . .

The '80s rock retro musical Rock of Ages had met with considerable success on Broadway. Recently, a touring production of the hard rock musical swung through Milwaukee. Not too long after that, the big-budget Hollywood film version of the musical was released. It was kind of a flop, failing to break even on production budget at the worldwide box office. Convinced that public appeal for the show still isn't quite dead yet, the touring show continues to roll through America. It makes its way to Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

Featuring music by Journey, Styx, Foreigner and more, Milwaukee audiences have a chance to see a touring musical version of the cover bands we've all grown to tolerate so well in and around the summer music festivals.

Rock of Ages runs November 13 - 18 at the Marcus Center. For tickets, call 414-273-7121 or visit the Marcus Center online.