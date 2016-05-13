Romeo & Juliet & Bard & Bourbon

Romance and alcohol love each other very much. The two make a dramatic appearance onstage together this month as Bard & Bourbon presents Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo & Juliet. The group performs a fully-rendered production of the classic with a twist. Every performance, a different member of the cast takes a few shots of hard liquor over the course of the performance. It’s a fun, little gimmick that adds a casually entertaining dynamic to some of the most produced scripts in the history of live theater. Nontraditional casts perform multiple-parts in scaled-down stagings which focus-in on the very human interactions at the heart of Shakespeare on decidedly intimate stages.

This particular production will take the stage of In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre, which has played host to a number of great non-In Tandem shows over the years. It’s a cozy spot for romance and alcohol. An excellent entry into the nicer part of a Milwaukee Spring. And as the Tenth Street Theatre has a fully-stocked cash bar, audiences are welcome to drink right along with the drunken cast member as the show progresses, which could add a fun angle to the performance. (While you’re at the bar, you might have the opportunity to talk to In Tandem’s Chris Flieller about his upcoming season.)

Bard & Bourbon’s production of Romeo & Juliet runs May 25 - 29 at the In Tandem Theatre on 628 N 10th St. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.