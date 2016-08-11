Romeo & Juliet Debut for Voices Found at In Tandem

Summer can be full of surprises. Like when Shakespeare suddenly pops-up out of nowhere. Turn around and suddenly there are Capulets and Montagues and things. Weird. This week Voices Found Repertory is opening its inaugural production at the In Tandem Theatre space. The group is introducing itself with a one-weekend-only production of Romeo & Juliet.

Jake Russell Thompson directs the production which opened last night. It rolls through Aug. 14 on 628 N. 10th St. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.

Voices found is a group of people trying to connect-up with Shakespeare and new, untested work on a personal level. They weren’t seeing what they wanted to see on local stages so they decided to try to put it out there themselves.

From their website: “ Through experimentation, flexibility, and integrity, we hope to produce passionate, empathetic, and imaginative stagings of Shakespeare's work, alongside original, never-before-seen work .”

So welcome to the neighborhood, Voices Found. Looking forward to possibly getting a glimpse at a show on your upcoming season. (They’re calling it the 2016-2017 Season: Stuff We Don't Talk About At Dinner. Sounds like fun.)