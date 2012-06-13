'Royal Family' Bows at American Players Theatre

<p> <style> <!-- /* Font Definitions */ @font-face { panose-1:2 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0; mso-font-charset:0; mso-generic- mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:3 0 0 0 1 0;} @font-face { panose-1:2 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0; mso-font-charset:2; mso-generic- mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:0 268435456 0 0 -2147483648 0;} @font-face {font-family:"Cambria Math"; panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4; mso-font-charset:0; mso-generic- mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:-536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0;} /* Style Definitions */ p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal {mso-style-unhide:no; mso-style-qformat:yes; mso-style-parent:""; margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; mso-bidi- mso-fareast- mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; } p.MsoBodyTextIndent, li.MsoBodyTextIndent, div.MsoBodyTextIndent {mso-style-unhide:no; mso-style-link:"Body Text Indent Char"; margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; text-indent:9.0pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; mso-bidi- font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";} span.BodyTextIndentChar {mso-style-name:"Body Text Indent Char"; mso-style-unhide:no; mso-style-locked:yes; mso-style-link:"Body Text Indent"; mso-ansi- font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-ascii-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-hansi-font-family:"Times New Roman";} .MsoChpDefault {mso-style-type:export-only; mso-default-props:yes; mso-ansi- mso-bidi- mso-ascii- mso-fareast- mso-hansi-} @page WordSection1 {size:8.5in 11.0in; margin:1.0in 1.25in 1.0in 1.25in; mso-header-margin:.5in; mso-footer-margin:.5in; mso-paper-source:0;} div.WordSection1 {page:WordSection1;} --></style><span>Whether it takes place on the stage or the screen, acting can be an all-consuming occupation. If it is true that only an actor can truly understand another actor, perhaps this is why actors so often become romantically involved. Acting couples tend to give rise to acting families, and acting families inspire the kind of drama that makes for good stage fare. And so it is that a husband and wife will be playing brother and sister in an upcoming production in Spring Green, Wis.</span><span><br /><br />Marcus Truschinski and Tracy Michelle Arnold play Tony and Julie Cavendish in <strong>American Players</strong> <strong>Theatre</strong>'s production of George S. Kaufman and Edna Ferber's <em>The Royal Family</em>.<strong> </strong>A parody of the Barrymore family of actors, the comedy follows a series of conflicts that all center around life in the theaterand contrasts them against a more stable lifestyle. The thoughtful, talented actress Laura Gordon is directing <em>The Royal Family</em>. Gordon has proven to be a good director over the years. In this show, she'll be directing her husband, Jonathan Smoots, in the role of Herbert Dean, the brother of Julie and Tony's mother. Colleen Madden will play Smoots' wife in the show. The cast also includes seasoned veterans Paul Bentzen and Sarah Day.</span><span><br /><br />American Players Theatre excels at bringing ensemble comedies to the stage. With the talented, experienced ensemble that has been gathered for <em>The Royal Family</em>, this production should make for another excellent trip to Spring Green.</span><span><br /><br />American Players Theatre's <em>The Royal Family<strong> </strong></em>runs June 23-Sept. 29 at the Up-the-Hill Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 608-588-2361.</span><span><br /><br /></span><strong><span>Theater Happenings</span></strong><span><br /><br /></span> </p> <ul> <li><span> Patrick Schmitz, author of the popular holiday comedy <em>Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer</em>,<strong><em> </em></strong>stages an all-new, two-evening-only show this week, <em>The Comedy Kid</em>.<strong> </strong>The comedy involves a school kid who runs away from home and gets mixed up in the Mafia while pursuing his dreams of performing onstage. <em>The Comedy Kid</em> takes place 7 p.m. June 15-16 at <strong>ComedySportz</strong>. Tickets are $10 at the door.</span></li> </ul> <p> </p> <ul> <li><span><strong>American Players Theatre</strong>'s<strong> </strong>outdoor season has already begun, with pre-opening performances of Shakespeare's <em>Twelfth Night</em>. The classic stars local talents Brian Mani, Cristina Panfilio and Marcus Truschinski, among others. It runs June 16-Oct. 7 at the Up-the-Hill Theatre in Spring Green. For ticket reservations, call 608-588-2361.</span></li> </ul>