Royal Mexican Players Present One-Man Show

Cultural identity has been evolving pretty rapidly. It’s unlikely that the way future generations think about their cultural heritage will bear much resemblance to contemporary conceptions of it. As quickly as culture changes, there will always be spoken histories to incorporate into the immense tapestry of cultural identity. This month, locally-based Royal Mexican Players’ present one man’s memories as Alvaro Saar Rios’ one-man show One Hot Texican Summer makes it to the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts.

Subtitles “the summer I found out I was Mexican,” the show flits back and forth between the present and the past as Rios runs relates the story of a boy experiencing a summer of cultural memories in Texas in 1983…a show featuring Rios’ distinct take on “sweltering days full of kings and queens, jalapeno milkshakes, watermelon seeds, racial identity [and] a hurricane named Alicia.”

Alavaro Saar Rios’ One Hot Texican Summer runs May 12th – 14th at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. To order tickets in advance, visit the WPCA online.