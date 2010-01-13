Roz White Is ‘Pearl Bailey’ at Milwaukee Rep

×

Small, intimatemusical theater at the Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret can be fun, but thecabaret format is also ideal for one-person biographical retrospectives. TheStackner Cabaret opens 2010 with a tribute to legendary singer and actressPearl Bailey.

Washington,D.C.-based singer Roz White plays Bailey in a show she created and co-wrotewith Thomas W. Jones II, Pearl Bailey …By Request. White’s voice is impressive. Thankfully, the show doesn’tattempt to emphasize this point at the expense of the show, as White neverupstages the character she’s playing. White, who has debuted the showelsewhere, dazzles with her poise in the role of Bailey.

More impressive thanany other aspect of White’s performance, however, is the way her talent blendswith the character she’s presenting. A diva with an attitude bigger than theentire cabaret would likely be a breeze for most singers to portray, butWhite’s performance is so impressive because she not only makes it look easy,but she also does it with so much charm that the attitude doesn’t come acrossas abrasive.

White takes thestage with bassist Don Linke, drummer Dave Bayles and William Knowles on piano.Now in his seventh stint at the Stackner, the talented Knowles also serves asmusic director for the show. With a set that allows Knowles’ back to face partof the audience, we get to see his talented hands at work. He also performs aduet with White in a version of Baby,It’s Cold Outside that manages to make the venerable classic seem fresh andoriginal.

The Milwaukee Rep’s Pearl Bailey … By Request runs through Feb.28 at the Stackner Cabaret.