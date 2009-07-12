RSVP Theatre Auditions

RSVP Productions’ Artistic Director Raymond Bradford has announced that he will be holding auditions for its upcoming two-show season. It’s kind of a rare occasion when I get to see an audition announcement at the same time as I’m finding out about the shows in question . . . both of which had their world premieres in New York just last year.

Open Auditions for the upcoming season take place at the MGAC on South 2nd Street on July 18th between 2 – 6 pm. Here’s a look at the two shows that RSVP has announced:

THE NEW CENTURY by Paul Rudnick

RSVP stages what is most likely the Milwaukee premiere of a new show by the guy who wrote I Hate Hamlet. Having debuted just last year, the show is a series of shorts that tie together at the end. There are a lot of interesting acting opportunities herefrom the proud mother of three gays bragging about them at a LGBT parents’ meeting, a flamboyant older gay man who has been driven out of New York by younger gays not wanting to have themselves associated with a walking cultural stereotype., a cake decorator who has lost her son to AIDS . . . and above all, this is a comedy looking into the nature of the new century ahead of us. This looks good. The show is scheduled to run in November at the MGAC.

FRESH BREWED: TALES FROM THE COFFEE BAR by Henry Meyerson

The author of Jump Jim Crow had this one first produced in 2008. The premise for this one is simple: a series of sketches all taking place at the same coffee house. There are some eleven dialogues taking place here over the course of the showa few of them having to do with caffeine, but there’s no central theme going on here. It’s a parade of brief comic dialogues that should be fun and relatively low impact on individual actors as they are all relatively brief. RSVP’s fresh Brewed is scheduled to be staged in May.

In total, Bradford is looking for “20-70” actors for the season, which could end-up being a lot of fun as there are so many bite-sized roles here. Seeing a wide array of talent in these very contemporary shows could be an interesting introduction to the stage for aspiring local actors.

Anyone with questions about the July 18th auditions can contact Raymond Bradford at 414-272-5694.