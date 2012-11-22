Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer with First Stage

×

It is commonly understood the Bumbles bounce. The reason for this has much to do with the pedagogical efforts of one Arthur Ranin Jr. and one Jules Bass. Their educational TV specials featured stop motion animation, Santa, Santa's elves (filling Santa's shelves,) a crazy old prospector named Yukon Cornelius and of course Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. This holiday season, First Stage brings the classic story to the stage live with the type of fidelity that is afforded by one of the most clever children's theatre outfits in the country.

First Stage's adaptation of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer runs November 23rd through December 30th at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Hall. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206 or visit First Stage online.