Rumors in Germantown

Imagination Theatre presents Neil Simon’s Rumors this month. The Germantwon-based theater group will be tackling on of Simon’s more formal comedies. Set in a high-class dinner party, the farce follows the lives of wealthy people in New York who find themselves in the midst of a bewilderingly tangled set of circumstances that can easily deliver a fun evening of light comedy.





Imagination Theatre’s production of Rumors runs Nov. 11 - 20 at the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ on W156 N10660 Pilgrim Road in Germantown. For more information, visit Imagination Theatre online.