Rumpelstiltskin With The Village Playhouse

The classic German fairy tale Rumpelstiltskin was originally published in 1812 by the Brothers Grimm. The tale of a woman locked in a room and made to spin straw into gold is kind of a tricky one to relate to modern kids. This weekend, the Village Playhouse tries its hand at dramatizing the tale for the stage in a children’s theater production.

It’s a comfy, little staging of the classic tale of a magical imp helping out a young woman for a price. The show runs Mar. 11 -13 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S. 73rd St. in West Allis. For times and ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.