Run For Your Wife in Germantown

The Imagination Theatre of Germantown brings a light early-'80s comedy from England to the stage this week as it opens its production of Run ForYour Wife. It's the story of a London taxi driver who leads two lives with two different wives. Of course, being able to do this in the modern world is very,very difficult and requires a level of precision that lends itself quite well to comedy.

Run For Your Wife runs March 21st - March 30th at the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ on W156 N10660 Pilgrim Road in Germantown.

For more information, visit Imagination Theatre online.