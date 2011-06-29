Running for Sunset In A Costume

×

It’s been said before that Halloween should really happen more than once per year. Some people are lucky enough to be able to make a lifestyle out of dressing up in costume (stage actors, for instance) some people are cursed with being forced to do so for a paycheck (I suspect there is a poor, sad pathetic soul behind every enlarged mascot-like head at any theme park this time of year.)

Those of us to whom the idea of wearing a costume is still kind of novel have an opportunity to do so in public without looking excessively strange in The Sunset Playhouse’s Break a Leg Costume Run And Walk.

On Saturday, August 27th, the Sunset hosts the rather unconventional run and walk fundraiser. The 5k run and 1 mile walk charts a path through Elm Grove. All racers and walkers will be dressing in costume. Prizes are aawarded for best male and female runner and best costume.

The event begins and ends at the Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Road.

Registration packet pick-up begins at 8:30 am. The costumed group will leave the starting line at 9:30 am.

The registration fee is $20 for adults and $15 for children under 12 through August 25th. (Day of the event registration is $5 extra.) The money goes to support the Playhouse.

For more information and online registration, visit Sunset Playhouse online.