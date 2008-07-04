Ruth Arnell Pitches Her Show

×

It’s a long standing tradition in Hollywood for press types to be invited to press junkets where actors and filmmakers take an endless series of individual interviews from countless members of the media who all individually ask them the same questions about the films they’re promoting. A consumer-level version of this happens when Hollywood stars appear on late night talk shows to promote their projects, outlining the basic information about their latest films in between anecdotes. As everything is more or less scripted in advance, the hosts of these shows aren’t actually needed for the interview. The actors in question may as well be speaking directly to the camera when promoting their latest projects.

A few days ago actress Ruth Arnell did just that when she posted a casually intimate six minute monologue promoting her latest project in local theatre: Spiral Theatre’s production of Wait Until Dark.

This is what it looks like when a respectably charming actress pitches her work directly at a potential audience:

Wait Until Dark runs July 11 – 26