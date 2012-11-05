Ruth Schudson 84 Charing Cross Salon

×

Ruth Schudson is an iconic figure in Milwaukee Theatre. The star of numerous productions over the years, Schudson continues to put in memorable performances, recently staring in the title role of Driving Ms. Daisy with Milwaukee Chamber.

Just last year, Schudson started a series of Salon performances that continue this month with a staged reading of 84 Charing Cross Road . The role had been something of a signature for her in years past with performances opposite the late, great Montgomery Davis. This coming Monday, Milwaukee Chamber presents a staged reading of excerpts from the play with Schudson and the talented Jonathan Gillard Daly.

The reading includes a light supper and libations. save is limited. The event runs 6pm - 8:30 pm on November 5th at the home of Bob and Theresa Muselman. The event raises money for The Ruth Schdson Salon Series. To make reservations, call 414-276-8842.