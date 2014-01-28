Sales Pressure Cooker Off the Wall

×

A tiny theatrical space like Off the WallTheatre can be used for a variety of different effects. I've seen a space that small lock-in the intensity of a romance. I've seen it deliver the tragedy of human loss. This coming February Off the Wall uses one of the smallest stages in town to deliver the intensity of legal and financial issues in a pressure-cooker production of David Mamet's classic sales drama Glengarry Glen Ross.

It's a stage much smaller than the office it's meant to represent. Director Jeremy Welter knows the space quite well having performed on it countless times. Here he's assembled an interesting cast. Michael Pocaro plays Shelly Levine--an aging real estate salesman who seems to be losing his touch. Relatively recent Green Bay import Zach McLain plays Rcky Roma--the slick, younger salesman who IS at the top of his game. The cast also includes Off the Wall regular Robert Hirschi as salesman George Aaronow and Mark Neufang as the office manager who is trying his best to deal with a break-in at the office among other things.

Off the Wall's production of Glengarry Glen Ross runs February 6th - 16th. For ticket reservations, call 414-484-8874 or visit Off the Wall online.