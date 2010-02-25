Salman Rushdie, Stories and MPS

×

Every now and then a show gets brought to my attention too late to attend. When the press release for the latest show at the Milwaukee High School of the Arts this past Monday, I had already had my schedule for the weekend worked out. It’s a real disappointment, too because this one looks interesting. This Friday, MHSA hosts the National Theater of England’s traveling production of Haroun and the Sea of Stories. Based on a children’s book by acclaimed author Salman Rushdie, the story follows a water genie named Iff (Maggie Redemann) who accompanies the hero through a series of adventures. The story opens in a city so sad that it has forgotten its name. The water genie controls a supply of imagination through an invisible faucet. Haroun seeks to find out why his father has lost his ability to tell stories. Sounds like a lot of fun. It’s also kind of a rare opportunity to see the National Theatre of England in a relatively quite space far from the theatre district.

Milwaukee High School of the Arts production of Haroun and the Sea of Stories will be performed February 26th and 27th at 7pm and the 28th at 2pm at the Milwaukee High School of the Arts on 2300 W. Highland Ave. Call 414-934-7000 for details.