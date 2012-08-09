Samuel Beckett As Noise

×

×

Sameuel Beckett's Rockaby is the kind of dark piece that ideally traps an audience inside the skull of an old woman waiting to die. It's a very, very haunting piece when executed in the right way. At month's end, experimental playwright and art noise musician Peter J. Woods brings Rockaby to the Borg Ward to round out Milwaukee Noise Fest 2012.

Woods has been working on art noise adaptations of the work of Beckett. His album An Extremely Loud Silence is available online. It's very, very primal stuff. Hearing hiss take on Rockaby live in the humble space of the Borg Ward should be interesting.

Milwaukee Noise Fest runs August 23rd - 25th at the Borg Ward on 823 West National Avenue. Tickets are $10 per night or $21 for the whole festival. Doors open at 6:00 pm for the 6:30 pm shows. Rockaby is performed on the 25th.