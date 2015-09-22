Sandwich Comedy Reading with Soulstice

Next month, Soulstice Theatre presents a one-day Monday FunDay staged reading of the Bess Wohl comedy American Hero. The premise for the comedy is simple: a teenager, a single mom and a former corporate banker all find themselves working at a fast food sandwich shop. This comedy about, “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Sandwiches” could be a lot of fun. The staged reading atmosphere allows audience members to hang out in Soulstice’s “awesome new lobby,” grab a drink and hang out while a group of actors read a new play.

Bess Wohl’s American Hero will be featured on Monday FunDay with Soulstice Theatre on Oct. 12. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Soulstice’s space on 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, visit Soulstice online.