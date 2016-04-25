Sarah Pfisterer to Perform a benefit Concert

In addition to having been featured numerous times on the Broadway stage, Sarah Pfisterer is co-founder of a theater arts academy for young people on the east coast. She’s also a native of Greendale. At the beginning of next month, Sarah Pfisterer will be performing a concert to benefit a group of other performers from Greendale who also hope to go to New York to perform not far from Broadway.

The Greendale High School Marching Band is raising funds for the trip to the 2016 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s just one of seven high school bands chosen to participate this year. From the official press release:

“ ‘ One Band, One Sound’ is the impetus behind the fundraising efforts to ensure that all band members, regardless of individual financial situation, can be part of the this once in a lifetime performance in front of 3.5 million live spectators and more than 50 million television viewers. The band continues to grow and is anticipating 270 students for the 2016 marching band season. “

The benefit concert will take place on May 1 at the Henry Ross Auditorium of the Reiman Family Fine Arts Wing at Greendale High School, 6801 Southway in Greendale. The show starts at 3:00 p.m. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. For more information, visit the concert’s event page on Facebook.