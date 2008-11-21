Saturday: One Night, Two Shows

The last weekend before Thanksgiving offers a few opportunities for some fresh theatre. In addition to that which has already opened, there are a couple of one performance shows tomorrow night:

At 7pm on the appropriately-named Erie Avenue in glamorous Sheboygan, Wisconsin Alamo Basement and Insurgent Theatre present this year’s production of BERZERK!!!a number of short plays that were written in just ten minutes and rehearsed over the course of 24 hours . . . which means that as I write this, Insurgent and Alamo types will assemble in just a few hours to put together the final performance. Though I have no intention of going to Sheboygan, those who might be passing though the area or not opposed to the road trip should go. This was an immense amount of fun last year when it appeared at the Alchemist Theatre. 17 short plays for $5 start at 7pm tomorrow on 1201 Erie Avenue in Seboygan.

And a bit closer to home in Bay View, the Alchemist Theatre hosts a fundraising show to benefit its holiday comedy Rudolph The Pissed-Off Reindeer. The benefit features playwright Patrick Schmitz’s Organized Chaos improv group, the music of guitarist Lisa Gatewood and an open improv jam. It’s an evening of light entertainment to benefit what sounds like a very promising privately produced alternative holiday comedy show. Admission is $10, but if the show its benefitting is anywhere near as good as it sounds, it's not a bad investment.