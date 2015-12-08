Scattered Holiday Comedy

As of this writing, there isn’t a whole lot of snow to make the coming holiday feel festive. (I seem to remember some meteorologist talking about the possibility of rain.) Improv and sketch comedy are there to help in tiny, little comedy packets which breeze by in a pleasant, little flurry that won’t require too much shoveling.

This coming Dec. 12 and 19, Milwaukee’s own Mojo Dojo Comedy stages its first ever holiday special. Come witness an all-new holiday fable and Christmas carols from some of the best local improv comics in town. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. at the ComedySportz Milwaukee on 42o South 1st St. For ticket reservations ($10 each) information, visit Squareup.

Comedy of a similar mood can be found at far greater expense elsewhere as Second City presents its upcoming Milwaukee engagement: Holidazed and Confused Revue. The venerable brand name for sketch comedy that was born in Chicago brings a program of all-new holiday-themed sketches to the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall Dec. 16 - 20. For more information and ticket reservations, visit the Marcus Center online.