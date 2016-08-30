Sci-Fi Comedy With Renaissance in September

It’s got a plot with shades of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Red Dwarf and every cheesy pulp-era space exploration story that had been so lovingly ripped-off by the Star Trek franchise. It’s called Ten Thousand Moons from Here and it’s a sci-fi comedy by Madison-based playwrights Kathleen Allison Johnson and Gail Sterkel. Sounds very cool.

The plot follows an intergalactic ship called “Harkness” nearing the end of its thousand-year journey.

From the official announcement: “the library's on fire, the hibernating crew is defrosting uncontrollably, and the attending robot is morphing into old film stars. The five surviving crew members clash over what awaits them when they land on New Day--the message sent by the resident aliens was a little vague.”

Sounds like a lot of fun. It’s being featured in a series of staged reading with locally-based Renaissance Theaterworks as a part of its Br!nk New Works series. Those involved in the reading include seasoned local talents Laura Gray, Libby Amato alongside relative newcomers like Sean Jackson, Josh Krause and Mary McLellan.

Readings take place Sep. 8 - 11. The reading tour opens at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center before moving to a performance at Centennial Hall, rounding out with a couple of performances at the Broadway Theatre Center. All shows are at 7:00 p.m. except the closing performance on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. For more information on this and more from Br!nk, visit Renaissance online.