Science Fiction Ballet with the Quasimondo

The Quasimondo Physical Theatre follows-up a fun and compelling H.P. Lovecraft-inspired show with a tribute to manned deep-space exploration. As with that production, Bottle 99 is an all-new work, so it's best to go with the promotional copy they've presented themselves:

"A small group of astronauts embark on the m ecca of their lifetime. With space. To an identified habitable planet.

This original, multimedia, cosmic ballet will explore the physiological and psychological effects of interplanetary, deep space travel, providing voyeurs an opportunity to watch the past and discover the future.

Bottle 99 is a paranormal collaboration combining an ethereal score by experimental composer Wylie Hefti, gravity defying imagery by acclaimed animator Patrik Beck, and breathtaking movement by some of Milwaukee's most innovative choreographers. Devised and performed by the Quasimondo ensemble. Directed by Jenni Reinke and Brian Rott. All aboard…"

So it sounds cool. Bottle 99 runs April 11th- 27th at The Milwaukee Fortress on 100 A East Pleasant Street. For more information and to order tickets, visit the Quasi Mondo online.